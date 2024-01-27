Capital1 owners Mandy (L) and Milka (R) Romero. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Mandy and Milka Romero said they will rely on their experience as athletes to manage PVL's newest team, the Capital1 Power Spikers.

Capital1, owned by the daughters of sports patron and NorthPort team owner Rep. Mikee Romero, was officially welcomed by the league on Thursday at a press conference in Makati City.

"I experienced being a player at a very high level and I know how you just wanna focus on the game. But with the pressure and management and all of that, doon nasisira 'yung game eh back when I was playing," Milka, who was a former UAAP football player, told reporters. "So I think it’s an advantage that I can also think like a player and you know, pakikisama."

"We’re off to a good start and with our experience being players, managing various teams, having an expert coaching staff and of course our players, wala nang other choice but to go up from there so, very exciting," she added.

Mandy, who was once a part of the Philippine Muay Thai national team, said that as someone from a sports-oriented family, she also acquired that devotion to competitiveness.

"We definitely inherited the passion for winning. We know that it will be an uphill battle but we definitely want to have our competitive spirit at the end of the day and that’s something we learned from our dad," she emphasized.

With the PVL All-Filipino Conference commencing on February 20 at the Araneta Coliseum, the team has only at least two weeks of preparation.

Coach Roger Gorayeb took on the challenge of mentoring and assembling the squad in a short amount of time.

"Miracle ang kailangan ko kasi ilang araw lang eh. Biruin niyo, next week kami mag-i-start mag-ensayo. Eh di two weeks na lang din ensayo ko. Mabigat para sa akin but I'll take it as a challenge," the multi-titled coach told reporters.

Capital1 has acquired the services of Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o, and Rovie Instrella for the upcoming season.

