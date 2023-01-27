Spikers Turf: Cignal drops Sta. Rosa in 3 sets

From Spikersturf.ph

Cignal overpowered Sta. Rosa City in straight sets on Friday in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena.

JP Bugaoan led the way for the HD Spikers for a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 win over the Lions.

He finished with 15 points on 10 attacks and 5 for Cignal's 1-0 record. They are now tied with Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography, Philippine Army, Iloilo, and Vanguard.

"First game ang dami pa rin naming unforced errors eh, service error to be specific. Siguro naninibago sa atmosphere. Iba kasi sa training, iba sa game," said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

"Ang maganda dito, kahit sinong ipasok, kahit sinong gamitin nag perform talaga, nag-contribute talaga ng positive."

Anrie Bakil and Kevin Montemayor led Sta. Rosa with 9 points each.