Spikers Turf: AMC-Cotabato zooms past VNS

From Spikersturf.ph

AMC-Cotabato made easy work of VNS on Friday, sweeping the Griffins in 3 sets in Spikers Turf.

Jao Umandal and Rex Intal led the way for AMC en route to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 finish in the team's debut in the men's volleyball tournament.

Umandal topscored for Cotabato with 12 points built on 10 attacks with 9 receptions, while Intal had 9 points.

Umandal, Jayvee Sumagaysay, and Madz Gampong rallied AMC to create a 22-15 lead before taking the first set.

AMC stepped on the gas in the following set to claim a 2-0 advantage over VNS via a 25-16 difference.

The Griffins tried to fight back in the third set, claiming a 20-17 lead.

But errors doomed VNS, allowing Gampong, Lloyd Josafat, Edward Camposano, and Intal to orchestrate a 25-23 comeback.