PBA: TNT overcomes double-digit deficit to beat ROS

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2023 08:17 PM

Talk 'N Text fought its way back from an 18-point deficit to close out Rain or Shine, 105-100, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

Jalen Hudson and Mikey Williams had 24 points each, while Roger Pogoy added 22 to ensure the Tropang GIGA's second straight win in the season-ending conference.

Michael Qualls scored 35 points for the Elasto Painters, who saw their 18-point lead go to waste. 

