From University of Perpetual Help System DALTA - Las Piñas Facebook page

Fresh from winning the NCAA men’s volleyball title, the University of Perpetual Help Alta Spikers defeated UAAP champions the NU Bulldogs men’s volleyball team to win the first Philippine University Volleyball League (PUVL) tournament on Thursday night.

In a “Battle of Champions” among the country’s best college volleyball teams, the Alta spikers dispatched their counterparts from NU in straight sets 25-17, 25-18 and 33-31 at the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Gym in Las Pinas.

Members of the team also ran away with most of the major awards of the tourney including MVP and Best Attacker Louie Ramirez, John Philip Pepito as Best Libero, and Sammy Acaylar as Best Coach.

It was sweet revenge for the Alta men’s spikers as they lost only once during the tournament against the NU Bulldogs during the elimination round.

“We have a solid team this year and our team played with a lot of guts and pride. We did not want to lose on our home turf,” Acaylar said.

The Perpetual Alta spikers also ruled the NCAA men’s beach volleyball by dethroning Emilio Aguinaldo College.

With the win, the Altas now have the right to represent the country at this year’s Summer Universaide, a biennial event that brings together student-athletes worldwide, in Bali, Indonesia.