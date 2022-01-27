Photo from PVL Media Bureau/File Photo

Dindin Santiago-Manabat is taking her talents to Thailand as she is set to join Mylene Paat in Nakhon Ratchasima, several reports revealed.

In an article posted on Tiebreaker Times, Manabat will be suiting up for Nakhon in the ongoing 2021-22 Volleyball Thailand League.

The 28-year-old spiker from National University will be flying to Thailand on Saturday, the report added.

If confirmed, this will be Manabat’s return to the international volleyball scene after previously playing for Toray Arrows in the 2018-19 Japan V.League season before switching to Kurobe AquaFairies a year later.

Manabat was pivotal in the championship campaign of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the inaugural season of Premier Volleyball League as a professional tournament in 2021.

Teaming up with her sister, Jaja Santiago, Manabat led the Crossovers in the finals against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Aside from Paat and Manabat, Santiago is also overseas playing for Saitama in V.League while Kalei Mau is with Athletes Unlimited in the US.