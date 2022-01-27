MANILA - RSG Philippines sent Omega Esports down the lower bracket of Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team qualifiers for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, after winning 2-1 in the qualifier opener on= Thursday.

FINAL: With a well-timed “Ying Yang Overturn” Aquaaa’s Kagura helped RSG burst down four of Omega’s players to secure the series win for the kingslayers, 2-1.



Omega goes down the lower bracket.@ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/p03QCXlbQG — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) January 27, 2022

Omega looked to surprise with a Nana and a Minsitthar pick, but RSG Philippines' early aggression helped the kingslayers snowball through Game 1, behind veteran Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog's Popol and Kupa.

Iy4knu is on a break for MPL Season 9 but RSG Philippines confirmed Wednesday evening that he will be joining them for the Sibol qualifiers.

Omega Esports are without the services of main damage dealers Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Cruzem, who are both underaged and cannot participate in the SEA Games.

Jhonville Borres “OUTPLAYED” Villar was fielded in for the gold lane, while resident Omega 6th man Dean “Raizen” Sumagui filled in for KielVJ as jungler.

Game 2 was tight early on for both squads, but Renz "Renzio" Errol Cadua's Gloo opened up the map 9:41 minutes in, giving Omega Esports ample room to draw a 3-0 exchange, and a lord take that would eventually bring them to match point.

Omega looked to mount its signature late-game comeback in Game 3 as they decided to take the lord in the 19th minute.

But RSG was able to contest, with Arvie “Aquaaa” Calderon eking out a well-timed "Ying Yang Overturn" with his Kagura and helping the squad burst down four of Omega's players and eventually seize their base to secure the series win.

With the result, RSG Philippines, coached by SEA Games 2019 tactician Brian "Panda" Lim, moved up to the upper bracket of the qualifiers.

The champion team will represent the Philippines in the Hanoi edition of the SEA Games, as Sibol looks to win two gold medals in a row.