Iloilo City plans to be the esports capital of the Philippines by 2023, as Mayor Jerry P. Treñas signed an executive order creating the Iloilo City Esports Committee (ICEC), which will pursue the said initiative alongside local organization ILO Esports.

According to Executive Order 134, signed on November 11 last year, the local government mandates its local esports committee to formulate and implement the Iloilo Esports Roadmap 2023 that will develop and sustain the gaming scene in the city.

As the local government's partner, ILO Esports will execute gaming tournaments and workshops in Iloilo.

Jamar Montehermoso, founder of ILO Esports, also bared the org’s plans and said they will create Ilonggo teams that will play Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Valorant.

He added that they planned to compete locally, including Moonton-organized bouts and tournaments that will be a ticket to the national and international stages.

They will also set up a headquarters later this year, but as of the moment they are focusing on partnerships and community growth.

Asked why they want to pursue the initiative, Montehermoso said he saw the potential of the country's local talents outside the capital region.

"I'm positive that there are also hidden gems all over the PH," he said, referring to local players who may excel in gaming, but lacks resources.

On December 27, 2021, the Iloilo City Esports Committee paid a courtesy call to Treñas, where they discussed the economic, tech, and social implications of propagating the local esports scene, all of which were affirmed by the chief executive.