Shawn Glover has been approved to play for Blackwater, as the Elite try to end their slump in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Dallas native, who took his official height measurement at the PBA office on Wednesday, and was cleared to play after being measured at 6-5 1/4 , according to the PBA website.

The Elite, who are bottom of the standings winless in 5 games, are looking forward to begin practicing with Glover, who replaced Jaylen Bond.

Glover has been joining small group workouts with teammates pending the approval of local government units for the resumption of team scrimmages.

The 31-year-old has been a fixture in the Iceland league with the KR Basket club, leading the league in scoring with 26.2 points per outing with Tindastoll.

He won a title with the Bakeen Bears in the Danish league in 2016. Glover and the Bears also ruled the Danish Cup and bagged the MVP award.