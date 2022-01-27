PBA: Kevin Ferrer signs 2-year deal with NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Ferrer on Thursday inked a fresh two-year deal with the NorthPort Batang PIer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Ferrer expressed his gratitude at the move.

Accompanying Ferrer in formalizing the deal was his agent, Marvin Espiritu, along with NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan.

Ferrer was drafted by Barangay Ginebra in 2016 and won two championships with the Gin Kings before being shipped to the Batang Pier in 2019, in the trade that brought Stanley Pringle to Ginebra.

He has emerged as an integral player for the Batang Pier in his three seasons with the squad. So far in the Governors' Cup, he is putting up 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as the entire team has struggled in their first four games.

NorthPort has yet to win in the conference.