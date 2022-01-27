MANILA - Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales shone in his return to the jungler role in the Sibol - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang qualifiers as Onic PH thrashed amateur team Origen Esports, 2-0, to start their campaign to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

Hatred's Lancelot, paired with the support by captain Allen "Greed" Baloy, shone in a Game 1 matchup which saw the M3 finalists defeat Origen Esports within 10 minutes for the first blood.

Hatred ended the game with a 7/1/4 kill-death-assist record. Originally the gold-laner of Onic PH, Hatred assumed the jungler role with main core player Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol ineligible to play for the SEA Games after being affected by the age limit set by the Hanoi organizers.

Onic PH dominated early in Game 2, but CHOKO's Carmila went ham with a maniac to put the amateur squad at level.

It seemed like Origen's game to win in Game 2 as Onic PH put out a costly error that saw 2 of the squad's players getting killed off.

But Onic PH eventually bounced back, drawing a 3-0 exchange in the 17th minute mark, which gave them enough breathing space to pummel Origen's base and secure the series.

The results brought Onic PH to the upper bracket, while Origen moved down to the lower bracket.