Now that he is a world champion, WBC featherweight titlist Mark Magsayo will have to work on his marketability, particularly in the US.

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said it was not surprising that Magsayo's recent victory over Gary Russell Jr. was embraced by fellow Filipinos.

But to become an international ring star, Magsayo also has to make himself "palatable" to non-Filipino fans.

"If we look at the market outside the Philippines dapat maging conscious na rin ang kanyang team how to gain more followers that are non-Filipino," Principe said.

He said Magsayo will also have to address the way he fought Russell, whom he beat via majority decision. Principe believes Magsayo would have won more US fans had he stopped Russell, who was practically fighting 1-armed due to his right shoulder injury.

"Ang magiging puna rito sa kanya ng mga critics na well-meaning naman, 'How come you can't stop a boxer who is 70% fought one-armed?'" said Principe.

"It's a question na dapat tanggapin ni Team Magsayo. Let's see sa susunod na laban."

He said a rematch with Russell would be good, but an interim fight would be better to add to the storyline and enhance Magsayo's marketability.

"I prefer working on getting a rematch between the two, pero mas maganda sana to have an interim fight in between. Probably allow Magsayo to get a choice opponent," Principe added.

"For me meron mga unanswered questions na dapat sagutin, di lang kay Magsayo kundi pati na rin for Russell to know if he's ready to fight again."