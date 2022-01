Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives towards the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the game at State Farm Arena. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points apiece, Trae Young added 17 and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on a huge scheduling advantage to thump the visiting Sacramento Kings 121-104 on Wednesday night.

Playing home for the fifth time in their last six games, and having had the two previous days off, the Hawks exploded for 46 points in the second quarter against a Kings club that had flown into town early in the morning after a similar-sized blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday.

Returning from a five-day absence due to a sore right knee, Bogdanovic shot 6-for-11 overall and 3-for-8 on 3-pointers, helping the Hawks win their fifth straight game.

Harrison Barnes had a game-high 28 points and rookie Davion Mitchell, starting in place of injured De'Aaron Fox, chipped in with 20 for Sacramento, which has opened a five-game trip with three consecutive losses and now heads to Philadelphia for a game on Saturday.

Seeking to end a four-game losing streak, the Kings used an early 11-0 flurry to go up 25-13 in the eighth minute of the game. Barnes had seven of his 28 points in the run.

The margin remained at 12 at period's end, but Atlanta was even at 42-all by the 7:20 mark of the second period and then began its run-away, scoring the final 13 points of the half to go up 67-50. Young had the last five points in the run.

The Hawks achieved their largest lead at 90-60 midway through the third period en route to their second consecutive one-sided win, having rolled 113-91 at Charlotte on Sunday.

Young completed a double-double with a game-high 10 assists and also found time for four steals for the Hawks, while Lou Williams went for 15 points off the bench.

In sweeping the two-game season series, the Hawks outshot the visitors 53.3 percent to 41.9 percent.

Tyrese Haliburton had 11 points to complement a team-high seven assists, while Richaun Holmes totaled 12 points for Sacramento, which allowed 118 or more points for the fifth consecutive game.

Each team made 12 3-pointers, with Mitchell connecting on a game-high four on nine attempts.