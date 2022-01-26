Fourth-ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa fired back at 3rd-ranked Jarred Brooks ahead of their crucial tussle in ONE: Only the Brave this weekend at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Brooks, who has been hyping up the match by trash talking his Japanese opponent, also boasted he finished their common opponent in Lito Adiwang, while Minowa barely escaped the Filipino dynamo.

But Minowa said Brooks merely finished what he started.

“You [Brooks] studied me in my fight [with Adiwang] before you fought him. One thing Brooks was good at in his fight [with Adiwang was maintaining] his distance. I was exploring it in my match with him,” Minowa said.

“I’m sorry to say this to Adiwang, but whenever he looks like he is gaining momentum, he’s not swinging his punches. When I come out, he swings a counter. Brooks studied it well, matched Adiwang’s tackle, and took him down.

“To be honest, I feel like Brooks was able to win because he saw my fight and was able to study it. So, I want to say to all the fighters who fight Adiwang [in the future], thank me.”