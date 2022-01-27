Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) dunks the ball above Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Dallas Mavericks center/forward Kristaps Porzingis was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for kicking a ball into the stands one day earlier.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Mavs' blowout loss to Golden State. Porzingis mishandled a pass in the lane, resulting in a turnover, and gave the ball a meager kick into the second row behind the basket.

Porzingis was assessed a technical foul and ejected. NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced the fine.

Porzingis scored just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting in 25 minutes. He was just 1 of 7 from the 3-point line. The turnover was his third of the game.

The Warriors won 130-92.