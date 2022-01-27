EJ Obiena withdraws from Init Indoor Meeting



Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena on Thursday confirmed that he will not be taking part in the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday.

On his Instagram stories, Obiena responded to a fan's query regarding the competition, which would have been his first of the season.

"I'm sorry, I need to move my season opener a few days back," said Obiena. "I'll be back! I promise!"

Obiena is coming off surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his left knee, and his training has also been affected by his ongoing feud with his national sports association, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Obiena initially said he remains on track to compete in Germany but those plans have now been shelved as he eyes more training.

He is still expected to compete in the Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan on February 11-13.

Obiena holds the national and Asian record in pole vault, having cleared 5.93-meters at the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria last September.