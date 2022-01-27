LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Amir Coffey had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers followed up their largest comeback in franchise history with a 111-102 win over the host Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Clippers, who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, outscored Orlando 35-24 in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles converted 23-of-25 free throws in the final period after having only two total attempts through three quarters.

Luke Kennard added 17 points as the Clippers completed a back-to-back sweep and improved to 3-2 on their current eight-game road trip.

Los Angeles was coming off Tuesday's 116-115 victory over the Washington Wizards that saw the Clippers overcome a 35-point first-half deficit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Against Orlando, Terance Mann scored 14 points, while Eric Bledsoe chipped in 13 off the bench with starting guard Reggie Jackson (nine points in 19 minutes) encountering early foul trouble.

Nicolas Batum hit four 3-pointers and contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers, who went 15-for-29 from beyond the arc.

Franz Wagner totaled 21 points and nine assists for Orlando, but the Magic missed an opportunity to post their first two-game winning streak in over a month. Orlando had also looked to secure consecutive home victories for the first time since February of 2021.

Cole Anthony scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter, to go along with 11 assists, which tied a career high, and six rebounds, as the Magic slipped to 1-2 on their current five-game homestand.

Gary Harris made three of Orlando's nine triples and scored 14 points. Jalen Suggs also added 14 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out and Mo Bamba totaled 10 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando had a 16-2 run bridging the first and second quarters for a 39-25 lead, but the Clippers ended the first half with a 24-9 burst for a 49-48 advantage.

Los Angeles, which did not attempt a free throw and committed 11 turnovers during the opening 24 minutes, kept it close by making nine 3-pointers with Batum going 4-for-5 from deep.