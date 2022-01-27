Watch more on iWantTFC

After a successful two-year run with Memphis that resulted in a conference 6th man of the year award and an NIT championship, Fil-Am Boogie Ellis is finding even more success closer to home.

The 6-3 junior guard from San Diego transferred to the University of Southern California this year, and it's resulted in career highs in scoring and assists.

"My family has been able to come to every game so it’s great to be back home and to be able to spend time with my family and play with guys I grew up with and played with against in high school. And now becoming teammates with them, it’s just great and it's an amazing feeling," Ellis shares.

The USC Trojans have started the season strong, and have been a mainstay in the top 25 national rankings. With Ellis leading the way, he hopes the Trojans can ride that momentum into March Madness and its first NCAA championship. "It’s great expectations and it’s great to be in a top 25 team. Ultimately one of my goals is to win a national championship so being in a top 25 team allows me to reach those goals so it’s real important. It’s great we keep winning and we keep moving up."

This weekend will be a big night for the Southern California native as USC celebrates its first ever Filipino American Heritage Night, with Ellis front and center. "It's going to be a great experience. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna have a lot of people there and I’m going be very excited and I’m thankful they gave this night to us. It's a blessing," Ellis says.

Ellis’ grandmother Corazon Simpson is from Caloocan. His mother Rowena visited the Philippines often growing up. While Ellis himself has yet to visit, he says he’d be interested to join the national team given the opportunity. He takes pride in being part of a small but growing group of Fil-Am NCAA Division 1 ballers.

USC has produced a number of All Stars and NBA champions. Ellis aspires to be the next Trojan and possibly the fourth Filipino to enter the pros, but he says "right now, I’m just focused on winning and doing all that stuff, and when that time comes, I’ll have to make that decision."

Until that decision comes, Ellis will make sure to fight on for the community, suiting up again versus Cal on Saturday as Myx hosts Filipino night featuring Ruby Ibarra. Tickets are still available on myx.global.