MANILA -- A rematch of the all-Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships finals will kick off MPL - Season 9, as Blacklist International and Onic PH look to start their season with a win.

Their match will be at 6 p.m., with world champions Blacklist starting their bid for an MPL - Philippines three-peat without Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna after the duo went on an MPL break while focusing on preparations for the Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, runners-up Onic PH will retain their current lineup, including the shake-ups they have done during the M3 world championships which saw them dominating the upper bracket playoffs and take the first grand finals slot in Singapore last December.

Meanwhile, Omega Esports will duke it out against a reformed TNC Pro Team lineup looking to redeem themselves after being Season 8's cellar dwellers.

A showdown between Bren Esports and Echo PH highlights the games scheduled for February 19, as the M2 world champions go on a showdown against former teammate and M2 MVP Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's current squad.

RSG Philippines, whose gold laner Iy4knu will be taking a one-season break, will go up against Nexplay EVOS earlier that day, while February 19's matchups will conclude with Blacklist and TNC facing each other that evening.

Onic PH will have their second game on February 20 against NXPE, while Omega Esports will go up against Echo PH to end the week's games.

The league will have 8 teams anew, with organizers setting new rules such as regulations on adding assistant coaches and a tweaked playoff format.