Photo by PVL Media Bureau/File Photo



As promised, athlete Alyssa Valdez is keeping volleyball as one of her priorities as she works double time to get back in her usual form before the new season of Premier Volleyball League (PVL) starts.

Valdez, who spent the last quarter of 2021 inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, assured fans that she will not be skipping the upcoming season of the PVL.

During a podcast interview with Migs Bustos, the Phenom said she spends her time now working out to catch up with her teammates in Creamline Cool Smashers.

“I've been actually working out kasi malapit na malapit na po ang season namin. Isa naman po talaga sa priority ko talaga ay ang makapaglaro ng volleyball,” Valdez explained.

“Yun ang ginagawa ko ngayon, nagwo-workout talaga. Nagdo-double time talaga para makahabol sa mga naiwan ko dito sa labas, lalo na 'yung team Creamline.”

Valdez just recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus a week after leaving the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

She already expressed her intention to immediately return to the volleyball scene during a Kumu livestream with beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, one of her co-housemates on "Pinoy Big Brother."

"To everyone who's asking, na nagtatanong kung maglalaro po ako this coming season, definitely. At talagang maglalaro po ako," Valdez said

Valdez helped Creamline to a runner-up finish in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte last year, as they lost to the Jaja Santiago-powered Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a thrilling finals series.

The PVL plans to open its 2022 season in February, in another bubble set-up.

Meanwhile, Valdez made it to the Top 2, along with Anji Salvacion, after receiving highest votes from the fans and collecting the most diamonds in the final task of Big Brother. She is expected to return to the “PBB” after the adult and teen editions.

