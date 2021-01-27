Tennis: Winning streak continues for Alex Eala at Spain ITF tournament

Pinay tennis phenom Alex Eala opened her campaign in the second leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour with a victory over the No. 2 seed in Mallorca, Spain on Wednesday.

Eala, who copped her first title in Leg 1 over the weekend, dropped the second set before squeezing out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden.

Bjorklund entered the tournament with 6 ITF titles under her belt.

On Sunday, Eala, 15, defeated Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the final of the ITF W15 Manacor.

Eala, the ITF Juniors No. 3, is a scholar of the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.