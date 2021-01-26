PBA: How SMB’s Arwind Santos paid tribute to Kobe Bryant

San Miguel Beer forward Arwind Santos paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant recently.

What better way to do that than draining a high degree of difficulty shot.

"For you Kobe. This is for you!" said Santos in his Instagram video, before hurling a one-handed shot roughly a halfcourt distance to the ring.

The ball went in all net.

"Yeaah! For you Kobe Bryant the legend!" exclaimed Santos after making the shot.

Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, were among the 9 people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

Their deaths were remembered worldwide.

“YOU AND GIGI will always be in our [hearts]. We LOVE you!” said Santos.