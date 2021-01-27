NBA: Pacers' Domantas Sabonis avoids structural damage to knee

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis avoided structural damage to his left knee and is listed as day-to-day to return, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Sabonis got the good news after undergoing an MRI earlier in the day. He was injured Monday night after banging knees with Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

In 17 games this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points and 12.4 rebounds.

Indiana is set to visit the Charlotte Hornets for back-to-back road games Wednesday and Friday. The Pacers are 10-7 to start the season after pulling away for a 129-114 win over Toronto on Monday.

