Kobe Bryant's hometown in Italy honors NBA legend in death anniversary

Reggio Emilia, the Italian city where NBA legend Kobe Bryant spent part of his childhood, honored the "Black Mamba" a year after his death in a helicopter crash.

Reggio Emilia dedicated a city square in honor of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who was with him in the ill-fated helicopter flight in Calabasas last year. Seven other people died in the crash.

"Largo Kobe and Gianna Bryant" was unveiled on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), on the first anniversary of their passing.

City mayor Luca Vecchi attended the ceremony, alongside Stefano Landi, the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The city of Reggio Emilia dedicated a square for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. FIBA.basketball

Last year, Vecchi had joined the worldwide mourning for Bryant, saying in a Facebook post: "Kobe Bryant grew up here and he was, for all of us, a 'Reggiano.' Today, he left us. A basketball legend that all of our town will forever fondly and gratefully remember."

Bryant lived in Reggio Emilia for a few years, as his father Joe played for its professional team, Pallacanestro Reggiana. The younger Bryant was part of the club's youth team from 1989 to 1991.

The city will continue to remember Bryant, with Italian internationals Luigi Datome and Nicolo Melli set to speak at a later event.

UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia are competing in the FIBA Europe Cup for the first time this season, and opened their campaign with a 70-69 victory over Belfius Mons-Hainaut, in Den Bosch.

