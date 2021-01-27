Gilas keeps working as FIBA seeks new host for third window

The Gilas Pilipinas men's team at the Inspire Sports Academy. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- It is business as usual for Gilas Pilipinas at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, even after the cancellation of the Philippines' hosting of the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Tuesday that the country can no longer host the qualifiers in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga, due to the travel ban put in place by the government.

The Philippines was initially set to host Groups A and C in Clark in what would be the third and final window of the qualifiers for the continental tournament.

With the country's withdrawal, FIBA is now looking for another host.

In the meantime, the Philippine national team remains hard at work in its own bubble in the Calamba facility.

"At this point, we continue practicing," SBP president Al Panlilio said, Wednesday.

"The February window can still happen," he stressed. "We're waiting for FIBA, in the next few days or the next week, to give us an indication of what's going to happen. We are hopeful that we can find a solution."

"FIBA is doing its best to look for another location where we could play the games."

The Philippines is not the only country whose hosting was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the new variant that has raised more concerns. Tokyo was supposed to host Group B games but begged off, with the Qatar Basketball Federation offering to host the games in Doha instead.

Panlilio is hopeful that another country will also step up to host in place of the Philippines.

"FIBA and the entire international basketball community as a whole has been heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic but we're all working to find ways to push through with the games," he said.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool is almost at full strength at Inspire, with Ateneo de Manila University swingman Dwight Ramos the latest to join the squad. The team has been at the campus since mid-January, with six PBA players joining the squad.

The only player they are waiting for is teenage center Kai Sotto, who recently reiterated his commitment to play for the Philippines next month.

"Kai is committed to join the bubble regardless of whether we play here or elsewhere," said Panlilio. "He said that he wanted to be here and we're in talks with him to try and bring him here as soon as possible."

"It's good for him to come in and learn the system that we're trying to implement in the national team, to work with his teammates, and have a feel of what the system will be," he added. "This will help him and help us, looking at 2023, how we can work towards forming a core team that will be competitive in the World Cup."

