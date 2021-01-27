Football: PH’s United City to debut vs elite clubs in AFC Champions League

United City FC will be going up against tough competition when it debuts in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The result of the playoffs draw on Wednesday saw the reigning Philippines Football League champion clustered with top-tier J1 League champion Kawasaki Frontale and Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC of the Chinese Super League.

Daegu FC of South Korea and Chiangrai United of Thailand will be fighting it out for the the fourth slot.

The group matches will take place on April 21 to May 7.

Kawasaki has won the J1 League title for 3 seasons in a row, while Guangzhou finished second in the 2020 Chinese Super League.

According to the Philippine Football Federation, the sport's national governing body, United City will become the first Filipino club to compete in the AFC Champions League.

