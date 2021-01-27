Football: Kaya FC set for ASEAN zone action at 2021 AFC Cup

Kaya Futbol Club-Iloilo has been included in Group I of the 2021 AFC Cup ASEAN Zone, which will be played on June 22 to 28.

The draw staged on Wednesday showed Kaya being grouped together with Malaysian club Terengganu and Singapore's Geylang Int.

Myanmar’s Shan United will still be disputing the fourth spot in Group I with Ayeyawady United.

A total of 39 clubs will be competing in the 2021 AFC Cup Group Stage with a newly introduced Group for the Central Zone.

The Asian Football Confederation scrapped home-and-away games due to the pandemic.

No venues were announced for the games yet, but bids are accepted after the draw for the Champions League and AFC Cup group stage.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: