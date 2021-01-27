Boxing: Is Casimero punching above his weight with target opponent?

Despite being the older fighter, Guillermo Rigondeaux, with his ring smarts, makes him a dangerous opponent for Filipino WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero.

Veteran fight commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino said the crafty Rigondeaux is one of Cuba's all-time best Olympians.

"Magulang na boxer si Rigondeaux at napakagaling na counter puncher," Tolentino said.

The 40-year-old Cuban was one of the top super bantamweights in the world, becoming the WBA super bantamweight champion in 2012 and the WBO king when he beat Nonito Donaire.

He lost only once against Vasyl Lomachenko, before moving down in weight.

"Nakita mo ang ginawa niya kay Nonito Donaire, nakikita nating delikadong kalaban si Rigondeaux. He's the kind of fighter who can make you look bad. Ganu'n ang style ni Rigondeaux," said Tolentino.

Both Rigondeaux and Casimero expressed intention to fight, targeting a fight date that might take place in April.

Tolentino said Casimero wanted to get past Rigondeaux to get his way to Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

"Matapang itong si Casimero at gustong niyang ipakitang wala siyang pinipiling kalaban, if only to get to Inoue. Gusto niyang mawalan ng choices si Inoue at siya lang ang natitira," said the analyst.

Casimero began his title reign in April 2019 by beating Ricardo Espinoza Franco for the interim crown. He became a full fleged champion with a third round stoppage of Zolani Tete.

Tolentino said the Filipino champion will have to be careful against Rigondeaux.



"Si Casimero malakas pero minsan nagiging taklesa rin, dyan magka-capitalize si Rigondeaux," Tolentino added.

