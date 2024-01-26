SMB's Bennie Boatwright. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) – The San Miguel Beermen have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

This, as leading Best Import candidate Bennie Boatwright stuffed the stat sheet with 38 points and 9 rebounds against the gritty Barangay Ginebra in Game 2, 106-96, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Seven-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo did what he does best as he notched 17 points and 14 rebounds while sharp-shooting Marcio Lassiter delivered 16 markers built on four shots beyond the arc.

Jeron Teng completed the supporting cast for SMB as he provided quality minutes off the bench in the second half with seven points, two assists, and a rebound in only eight minutes of playtime.

Boatwright's counterpart Tony Bishop only had 25 points and nine rebounds behind Ginebra's top scorer of the match, Jamie Malonzo, who had 27 markers.

Asked whether Ginebra sweeping them last conference played a factor in this series, SMB coach Jorge Gallent said they were just working hard as they set their sights on Game 3.

"Ginebra is a good team. Ginebra is a well-coached team. We just can't relax and say that we were swept last conference and we would do the same. We just have to work as hard as how we played Game 1 and 2," Gallent said.

"We just have to come out in Game 3 and play as hard," he added.

The Beermen were stilljust one possession away, 89-87, with 4:34 left, but the red shirts progressively pulled away in the closing moments of the last chapter by claiming clutch charities.

Lassiter drained a long bomb with a little over 3 minutes remaining, but Jamie Malonzo answered it immediately with a three of his own, 94-91.

Boatwright nailed a dagger trey to expand their cushion to six, followed by Lassiter claiming foul line points to edge further in the match.

Ginebra went empty in the next possessions as Bishop committed a costly turnover and his team failed to convert baskets to signal an SMB victory.

The two SMC teams will face again at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 106 – Boatwright 38, Perez 17, Fajardo 17, Lassiter 16, Teng 7, Trollano 5, Cruz 4, Tautuaa 2, Brondial 0, Ross 0, Enciso 0

GINEBRA 96 – Malonzo 27, Bishop 25, Ahanmisi 13, Thompson 9, Standhardinger 9, Pringle 6, Pinto 5, J.Aguilar 2, Tenorio 0

QUARTERS: 23-21, 43-46, 76-74, 106-96