NU pep squad member triumphs over disability

John Paul Laurence Cabido of the NU Pep Squad. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Pyramid after pyramid, and stunt after stunt, National University Pep Squad base John Paul Laurence Cabido is proving that while lacking an abled arm, he is a crucial piece that completes the elite team that has dominated the UAAP Cheerdance competition in recent seasons.

Cabido, fondly known as "Longlong," has an impaired hand but is one of the members whom the NU Pep Squad relies on to lift them back to the top of the podium in the next UAAP Cheerdance Competition.

“Yung last coach namin, si coach Ghicka Bernabe, sinabihan ako. Kaya ako andito para mag-inspire ng ibang athlete na may kapansanan like me, para mas ma-motivate sila at ma-express kakayahan nila kahit may disability. Kaya din nila," the 21-year-old junior, who serves as a Team A base, told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

He went on: "Noon naalala ko may napanuod aka isang event ng athletics sa amin, bulag siya pero nagsisikap para mapakita sa mundo na kaya niya. Tumatak sa isip ko, Hindi lang ako ang naghihirap sa ganting sitwasyon may iba din.”

The NU Pep Squad surrendered the cheer dance throne to the FEU Tamaraws last December. The Bulldogs, however, are fast rising from the wake of their defeat, and have begun gearing up to reclaim the coveted crown.

According to head coach Gabriel Bajacan, part of that army already hard at work is Cabido, who is not only defying expectations for a Bulldog cheerdancer but is also raising the bar further for the squad.

"Ang pool ng NU Pep Squad are champions sa Palarong Pambansa. We always have a ranking, itong ranking magde-decide if you will be part of Team A. Pinakita niya kung may grades, straight A siya lahat... Siya pa nagtuturo ngayon sa bago," Bajacan said.

He went on: "Ngayon, ang team namin is very challenged because of how Longlong performed. Kasi napatunayan niya kaya niya difficult stunts as in difficult ones. 'Bakit ikaw di mo kaya gawin if kumpleto kamay mo, braso mo?' Kulang siya pero kaya niya buhatin."

The athlete, then a high school student, was recruited by the university in 2019, believing his potential would strengthen their unit.

"We want to help these kids, most are from provinces at nasa laylayan ng society. We wanted to help this kid too. Number one siya sa Palarong Pambansa. Lahat ng atlethe namin galing doon, bakit 'di mo kukunin," the head coach reasoned.

Like all the other Bulldogs, the boy hailing from General Santos is a gold medalist and has even gone head-to-head with Philippine Olympian Carlos Yulo.

"Noong elementary, nagsabi ate ko kay mama [na] gusto niya gymnastics. Hilig ko is taekwando, kasi father ko dating kickboxer. Pero noong nakita ko si ate nagta-tumbling-tumbling, na-engganyo ako. Pag dating grade 2, regional meet pumasok ako. Noong 2012, nakalaban ko pa si Kuya Caloy. 'Tas 2012-2018 sunod-sunod na ako gold medalist sa gymnastics. Tas after in-invite ako ng NU mag try summer training," the student added.

NU has solidified itself as a force to be reckoned with after winning seven of the last ten UAAP Cheerdance championships with their inventive routines that push the boundaries of cheer dance.

Thus, the base admitted that even as he was already on the mats of the university during that summer camp, he still felt becoming part of the powerhouse group was merely a distant dream he would have to live vicariously through his older sister, who preceded him as a Bulldog cheer dancer.

"Madami na ako nasalihan na cheer dance competition. Pero hindi ako nag stustunts, tumbling lang ganon po. Kaya noong una, nakita ko hindi ako fit dito. Dahil more on stunts ito sa kamay. Nagbubuhat. Eh yung kamay ko hindi nakaka grip ng una," he said.

But Cabido swiftly turned what he deemed impossible into a regular routine after successfully pulling off stunts he once believed were limited to more able-bodied athletes.

"Pag pasok dito, pantay-pantay kami. Walang special treatment sa akin unless hindi ko na talaga kaya. Pero susubukan muna namin. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga coach namin, wala naman po talaga ako alam sa stunts, thankful po ako sa trainings and tinuruan ako," the 21-year-old said.

“100 percent binibigay niya sa training. Hindi mo mapapansin disabled siya. Nakita namin as normal. Walang special treatment," coach Bajacan said.

According to Bajacan, together with the National University, Cabido is changing the landscape of the cheer dance community on and off the mat.

"I recommend other teams to consider them as well. Hindi hiwalay. Nakakadagdag siya. Hindi siya others o charity. Kaya niya makipagsabayan sa normal and mas magaling pa sa normal na katawan," he said.

He continued: "We want to experiment. We want to innovate. Every time we compete, want to bring bago. From NU Pep Squad in 2011, we want to develop new stunts, a new skill, a new pyramid, what can Philippines 'di lang NU, offer to the world."

Although “Longlong” is determined to rise to the challenges on and off the cheer dance floor, he admits that his disability can still weigh him down at times.

"Simula elementary, ang dami ko na-experience ng pang bully. Sa school, sa gymnast. Lalo na koong bata ako hindi ko pa mahandle. Masasakit. Ganyan kamay niya, hindi naman puwede, which is pinaka-masakit sa aking is yung word 'pongkol,' parang walang kamay," he recalled.

But according to Cabido, no matter how loud the insults thrown at him get, the soft and loving words of his late father will always roar louder.

"Bago po ako nagpunta dito, sabi ni Papa walang impossible na matuto sa isang bagay na gusto mo makamit. Tulad ng [pagiging] gymnast. Una wala akong tiwala. Pero noong sinabihan ako ni Papa... eto na," he tearfully said.

"Emotional ako pag napaguusapan si Papa. Simula ng nag Palarong Pambansa andyan si Papa. Hindi siya nawawala. Lagi siya nanunuod sakin, siya naniwala sa akin," he added.

Cabido shared his aspiration to execute flawless stunts is driven not just by the pursuit of a perfect score but also by the determination to challenge the stigma surrounding disabled individuals-- like his old man believed he could.

And while Cabido will never hear his dad cheer from the sidelines, he aims to embody his invaluable encouragements that transformed his life, so that he can at least see his father's echoing legacy thrive in the people he, in turn, will inspire along the way.

"Pag may dream ka wag ka susuko. Just continue to learn mga bagong bagay and try to explore din," he said.

