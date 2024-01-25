Danny Kingad of the Philippines during his match against Xie Wei of China for the ONE Championship “Fire and Fury” event held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 31, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu has nothing but kind words to say about his next opponent in #2-ranked Danny “The King” Kingad, but he said that he is "ready or whatever he throws at me."

The pair will close out the lead card for the massive show at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday at ONE 165--and Wakamatsu doesn’t expect this rematch to come easily for him.

“He is truly a flawless fighter. He is not a top-flight fighter in ONE for no reason,” he said.

But not being easy doesn’t mean it will be impossible for the Japanese heavy hitter to win.

Since losing to Kingad five years ago, Wakamatsu has turned into one of the best fighters in the division, even placing himself in the top five of the weight class and challenging for the world title.



Also since then, he has been keeping an eye on “The King,” knowing that they would eventually meet for one more showdown sometime down the line – and now it’s finally happening.

While Kingad is brilliant, Wakamatsu believes proper preparation will be key to his victory.

“I have been watching his fights closely and simulating his patterns of offense and defense so that I could anticipate and counter them with ease,” he said.

“I have nailed down his habits and tendencies, so I am confident that I would be ready for whatever he throws at me.”



For Wakamatsu, he sees an exciting fight between two hungry flyweights, and he’s confident that he can get the job done this time.

“Kingad is a very skilled and tough opponent, so I think that this fight will be a back-and-forth, action-packed fight. Having said that, I am ready and aiming for a finish,” he said.

“It will be an exciting, action-packed fight, and you will see two, top-flight flyweights collide. You will not be disappointed. Again, I think that I am only coming into my own as a fighter, and there are bigger achievements and milestones ahead that are waiting for me.”

