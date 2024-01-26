Magnolia fends off Phoenix, moves on cusp of PBA Finals

Magnolia's Tyler Bey. PBA Images.

MANILA – The Magnolia Hotshots are one game away from the Finals.

The Tyler Bey-led squad fended off the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 82-78, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

More details to follow.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 82 – Bey 25, Jalalon 17, Dela Rosa 9, Abueva 8, Barroca 8, Laput 7, Lee 6, Reavis 2, Sangalang 0, Dionisio 0, Mendoza 0

PHOENIX 78 – Williams 27, Perkins 17, Tuffin 10, Mocon 7, Jazul 6, Tio 5, Soyud 3, Rivero 2, Manganti 1, Lalata 0, Garcia 0, Alejandro 0, Daves 0, Verano 0, Camacho 0

QUARTERS: 30-14, 43-34, 62-60, 82-78