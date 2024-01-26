

The Sacramento Kings, fueled by a career-high 39 points from Harrison Barnes, edged the Golden State Warriors, 134-133, on Thursday as Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his record-setting 20th NBA All-Star nod with a win.

Domantas Sabonis's dunk with 22.1 seconds remaining sealed a dramatic win for Sacramento after back-to-back dunks by Jonathan Kuminga gave the Warriors their first lead of the second half at 133-132.

Golden State had a chance to close it out, but Kuminga was denied by Barnes and superstar Stephen Curry, under fierce pressure from De'Aaron Fox, and lost the ball in the final second.

"Feels good," Barnes said of the win against his former team in San Francisco. "We wanted to start this road trip off right."

Barnes, coming off a 32-point performance in a victory over Atlanta on Tuesday, said he was "just trying to maximize opportunities."

"We feel like we have a good team and the ball's moving ... so the ball's finding me," he said.

Sabonis posted his 26th-straight double-double with 18 points and 13 assists and Fox added 29 points for the Kings.

Curry scored 33 points to lead the Warriors, who were playing their second game since the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic from a heart attack last week.

In Los Angeles, James scored 25 points and handed out 12 assists in the Lakers' 141-132 victory over the Chicago Bulls, which came hours after James was named an All-Star Game starter for the 20th consecutive year -- a streak stretching back to his second season in the league.

D’Angelo Russell hit eight three-pointers on the way to 29 points, leading seven Lakers players in double-figures in the dominant victory.

© Agence France-Presse