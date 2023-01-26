#F2Fortified2Fight



MANILA -- F2 Logistics announced the return of Cha Cruz-Behag ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Cargo Movers announced the development through their social media accounts.

Cruz-Behag has not seen action since 2018 when she played for the Cargo Movers in the Philippine Superliga.

This will be her first time to play in the PVL.

Her return means she will be teaming up again with former De La Salle University teammates Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo and Kianna Dy among others.