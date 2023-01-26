PBA: Meralco foils NorthPort for win No. 2

Meralco emerged victorious over NorthPort with a 107-102 win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday.

KJ McDaniels led the way for the surging Bolts with 32 points and 22 rebounds.

Chris Newsome, who made crucial baskets in the end, added 16 for Meralco, which also got 15 from Cliff Hodge.

Bong Quinto chipped in 15 points on top of 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Bolts went the extra mile in the payoff period to fend off a surging Batang Pier, which pulled to within 100-99 following a basket by Marcus Weathers with 1:31 to go.

But Newsome scored 6 of Meralco's last 8 points to ward off NorthPort.

Weathers had 29 points, while Roi Sumang scored 23 markers for the Batang Pier, which remained winless after 2 games.

Meralco coach Norman Black was pleased to have a healthy lineup this conference.

"These guys are big for us. Them being healthy gives us a chance of winning games," said Black.

The Bolts set the pace for most of the first three quarters but squandered a 10-point lead at the start of the fourth period.

But Meralco maintained its composure to regain control.

