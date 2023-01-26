Home  >  Sports

PBA: Franklin explodes for 42 pts in Converge's rout of Terrafirma

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2023 07:47 PM

Replacement import Jamaal Franklin dropped 42 points as he steered Converge past Terrafirma, 130-115, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday.

Franklin torched the hoops with 7-of-18 field goal shooting to go with 
11 rebounds and 8 assists. 

He replaced Ethan Rusbatch, who was placed on the injured list.

It was the FiberXers' second straight win.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

Read More:  PBA Governors' Cup   Converge FiberXers   Terrafirma Dyip  