PBA: Franklin explodes for 42 pts in Converge's rout of Terrafirma

Replacement import Jamaal Franklin dropped 42 points as he steered Converge past Terrafirma, 130-115, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday.

Franklin torched the hoops with 7-of-18 field goal shooting to go with

11 rebounds and 8 assists.

He replaced Ethan Rusbatch, who was placed on the injured list.

It was the FiberXers' second straight win.

(More details to follow.)

