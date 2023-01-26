PBA: Fajardo keeps lead, Thompson now 2nd in race for MVP

PBA Images



MANILA -- San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and Ginebra's Scottie Thompson are leading in the statistics race for the PBA Season 47 Most Valuable Player.

The six-time former MVP Fajardo is currently leading with 28.9 statistical points (SPs) based on the PBA list released at the end of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Fajardo managed to keep the top spot despite the Beermen missing the trip to the Commissioner's Cup finals.

Thompson, the reigning MVP, came in at second with 24.9 SPs.

The Commissioner's Cup Best Player of the Conference rose past San Miguel's CJ Perez, who fell to third with 24.6 SPs.

NorthPort's Robert Bolick came in at fourth with 23.2 SPs, followed by Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo (21.9 SPs).

Gin Kings' Christian Standhardinger, the Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP, ranked sixth with 21.1 SPs, while TNT's Mikey Williams of TNT is seventh with 20.6 SPs.

Another Gin King Japeth Aguilar got eighth place with 20.4 SPs.

Rounding up the top 10 are NLEX's Don Trollano (20.30 SPs) and Tropang GIGA's Roger Pogoy (20.28 SPs,).

