Jiane "Kenji" Villa. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- RSG Philippines has let go of long-time player and team captain Jiane "Kenji" Villa, the team announced Wednesday.

Kenji was in RSG's core team during its first foray in MPL Philippines in Season 8.

"Isa ka sa mga naging haligi ng MLBB dito sa Pinas at maituturing naming pinakamatatag na kapitan ng RSG PH. Malungkot man sabihin ngunit nais naming sabihin sa inyo na si Kenji ay hindi na magiging parte ng aming roster ngayon season 11," the team said in an announcement.

Kenji first gained prominence as a gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, when the Philippines hosted the inaugural esports tournament.

He has since suited up for SGD Omega, and eventually, Omega Esports, when they qualified for the M2 world championships in Singapore.

After becoming a starter in Season 8 under RSG, Kenji saw fewer minutes in the seasons that followed, with Season 9 Finals MVP Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo being part of the main five in the seasons that followed.

Kenji made his debut in Season 10 when RSG went up against TNC Pro Team in August 19, as the Season 9 champions tried to adapt to the team meta in the early parts of the season.