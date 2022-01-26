MANILA, Philippines -- Starting on March 1, Filipino basketball fans can avail of passes to watch Gilas Pilipinas compete in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

It is the first time since 1978 that the Philippines will host the showpiece event, with Japan and Indonesia sharing hosting duties.

Limited passes will be made available to fans with an early bird pricing, with 1,100 team passes to be sold online through FIBA's official website from March 1 to 31.

FOLLOW MY TEAM PASS-PHILIPPINES will be composed of the five Gilas games in the group or elimination phase of the World Cup.

"The journey for the FIBA World Cup 2023 in Manila starts now," said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

"Be the first to support your Gilas team by purchasing the Follow My Team Pass-Philippines. Together, let's win for all!"

The Araneta Coliseum, the Mall of Asia Arena, and the Philippine Arena will serve as venues for the World Cup games.

The Big Dome had previously hosted the World Basketball Championship in 1978, the first time that the Philippines hosted the prestigious tournament.

The SM Mall of Asia Arena, meanwhile, hosted the Philippines' staging of the 2013 FIBA Asia Cup and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2016, while the Philippine Arena served as a venue for Gilas' July 2019 window in the World Cup Qualifiers as well as the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

The Philippines and co-host Japan have already secured berths in the tournament. Third host Indonesia can claim a spot through the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup or the Asian qualifiers.

To get the latest news and updates about tickets for the FIBA World Cup, register at https://register.worldcup.basketball.