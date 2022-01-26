Partnership eyes income opportunities to Pinoy gamers

Manny Pacquiao and his Team Pacquiao GG. Handout photo

Manny Pacquiao's esports team on Wednesday announced a partnership with Web3 Incubator and MetaGoons.

This means Team Pacquiao GG (TPGG) will have Web3 Incubator and MetaGoons as its exclusive metaverse gaming partner for 2022.

The partnership will help fuel Team Pacquiao GG’s plan to educate the gaming audience on the power of blockchain integrated gaming. It will also provide MetaGoons and its community special access to Team Pacquiao GG both within the metaverse and IRL.

They are also collaborating on content and charity initiatives, alongside the development of a Team Pacquiao GG x MetaGoons non-profit Axie Infinity scholarship program, which will give new income opportunities to talented Filipino gamers.

In partnering with TPGG, MetaGoons and its community aim to play a transformative role in the mainstream crossover and long-term sustainability of play-to-earn games in the Philippines and beyond.

“Manny’s ethos of community, competition, and charity, aligns perfectly with our fighter mentality of being rebels of the status quo, always trailblazing the unbeaten path. We are incredibly proud to be joining TPGG’s journey whilst supporting Manny’s vision for the future of esports and gaming within the Philippines,” said MetaGoons co-founder and co-CEO Donnell Wright.

Further details of the partnership and upcoming activations will be announced over the coming weeks and months.