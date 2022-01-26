Jenelyn Olsim will be returning to the cage this February 11 as she finally takes on Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan in ONE: Bad Blood in Singapore.

The two fighters were supposed to fight in ONE: NextGen II last November in an alternate bout in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix but changes had to be made.

Olsim stepped up in place of the injured Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata in the Grand Prix semifinal, as she valiantly fought Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat on short notice, losing via unanimous decision.

Curiously, Olsim once again steps in the place of Hirata, who was originally intended to meet Radzuan in this card but had to pull out due to injuries.

"I'm super back in action this February and I'm excited to fight again," she said.

"I had no idea that it was Itsuki who I will be replacing again. Maybe it's a fortunate coincidence? Anyhow, I think she's a great fighter and I wish her the best."

Olsim's focus, however, is on Radzuan now as she hopes to put into work the lessons she got from her last fight against Phogat in her quest to become a more complete fighter.

"My fight with Ritu taught me to be more focused, that I need to have that presence of mind and to execute the game plan in actuality. On the training aspect, nothing has changed. All I have to do now is to execute," she said.

"I can say that I really learned a lot from that loss, but that loss has made me way more driven and more aggressive. Like what coach Mark [Sangiao] always says, it's either we win or we learn."