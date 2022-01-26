IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will be defending his crown against a former Olympian from Argentina this coming February 26.

Ancajas will be making his 10th title defense against undefeated Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina at Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ancajas was supposed to face WBO junior bantamweight king Kazuto Ioka on New Year's Eve in Japan, but the fight was shelved due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

His coach-manager Joven Jimenez said Ancajas has long wanted to fight in Las Vegas.

"Excited si Jerwin sa unang laban niya sa Vegas," Jimenes told ABS-CBN. "Pangarap niyang makalaro talaga sa Las Vegas."

Prior to this defense, Ancajas has fought elsewhere in the US. He made his US debut in 2018 in Texas against Israel Gonzales. In his recent bout, he battled Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in Connecticut.

"Parang napaganda pa ang ibinigay na oportunidad ng Panginoon," said Jimenez.

Martinez, who fought in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is undefeated in 13 fights with eight knockouts. His most recent fight was a sixth-round stoppage against Mexican Gonzalo Garcia Duran last August.

"War ang laban na ito," said Jimenez.

Ancajas is currently based in Los Angeles where he trains with fellow boxers Jeo Santisima and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

He has been holding the IBF strap since September 2016 and boasts of a 33-1-2 record with 22 knockouts.