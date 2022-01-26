The Shiga-Toyama game on Wednesday night has been cancelled over COVID-19 protocols. File photo. (C) B.LEAGUE

The B.League game between the Toyama Grouses and the Shiga Lakestars scheduled for Wednesday night at the Ukaruchan Arena has been postponed.

This, after two members of the Shiga squad returned positive results for COVID-19.

The team announced that a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after an RT-PCR test conducted last Tuesday, January 25.

Other Shiga players and staff members tested negative after an antigen test, but they were still considered close contacts of those who tested positive.

Given the situation, the Lakestars failed to meet the match implementation guidelines stipulated in B.League rules, forcing them to cancel the game.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern to the Toyama Grouses, the boosters, and all the people involved," the Shiga organization said. "We appreciate your understanding."

This means that the rematch between Filipino imports Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena will have to wait another day.

This is already the fifth Shiga game that had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. They had previously canceled their games against the Seahorses Mikawa and the San-En NeoPhoenix.

The Lakestars last played on December 29, a 92-67 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Meanwhile, it's the first canceled game for Ramos and the Grouses. They are coming off a 76-70 defeat to Mikawa last Sunday.