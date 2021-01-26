PH withdraws as host of FIBA qualifying window due to travel ban

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Philippines will no longer serve as one of the hosts of the third and final qualifying window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Tuesday that the country's hosting of Groups A and C, originally set for Clark, Pampanga from February 17 to 22, has been cancelled in light of the travel ban imposed by the government.

"The SBP wanted nothing else than to be one with the international basketball community as it attempts to bounce back in 2021 after taking a huge hit during the pandemic," SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement.

"Our commitment to FIBA has never wavered as evidenced by our participation in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain even amidst the difficult circumstances," he added. "The SBP offered to welcome not just Group A, where we belong, but Group C as well because we were confident we’d be able to host a safe environment where world-class basketball players can showcase their skill without having to worry about anything else."

"We've exerted a lot of effort into our hosting of the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and this is why it is with great sadness that we announce it is no longer going to happen."

The SBP had set up a bubble in Clark similar to what was used by the PBA in its 2020 All-Filipino Cup. Eight teams would have competed in the Philippines, with South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand joining Gilas Pilipinas in Group A. The teams from Group C -- Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Guam -- were also set to play in the bubble.

But the strict travel ban brought about by the new strains of the COVID-19 virus has dealt a blow to the federation's plans. The government has banned the entry of foreign travelers from 34 countries until January 31, to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong are covered by the travel ban.

"We've constantly communicated with our partners from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and they have informed us that there would be no exemptions from the current travel restrictions announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs," said Panlilio.

"We are working with FIBA to look for possible solutions to this situation," he added. "We look forward to the day that the SBP welcomes FIBA basketball to our shores again."

Aside from the Philippines, Tokyo also begged off from hosting Group B games. The Qatar Basketball Federation offered to host the games in Doha instead.

The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A, thanks to a win over Indonesia in February 2020 and two victories over Thailand in November 2020, when games were held in a bubble in Manama, Bahrain.

The national team is currently training at the Inspire Sports Facility in Calamba, Laguna in preparation for the third and final qualification window. They play South Korea twice and Indonesia once next month.

