PBA: NorthPort has no plans to trade Christian Standhardinger

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid whispers that their big man was on the trading block, NorthPort management made it clear Tuesday that Christian Standhardinger is not going anywhere.

"We won't be trading Christian," team governor Eric Areola said firmly during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The Batang Pier acquired Standhardinger in a blockbuster trade with San Miguel Beer in 2019, and the Fil-German bruiser was quick to reward the franchise. He emerged as the Best Player of the Conference in the 2019 PBA Governor's Cup, his first with NorthPort.

That same conference, he led the Batang Pier to a semifinals appearance, only falling to eventual champions Barangay Ginebra.

Standhardinger averaged 19.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for NorthPort in the 2020 PBA All-Filipino Cup, but it was a subpar campaign for the Batang Pier as they won just once in 11 games.

As they look to bounce back in the next PBA season, Areola said Standhardinger will still be there to lead the way for the team.

"He's part of the team, he's a very vital part of the team," said the NorthPort official. "So we won't be trading him."

Standhardinger was the first overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft. He won two championships with San Miguel Beer before being shipped to NorthPort.

Meanwhile, Areola said they have yet to decide on who to select in the upcoming Rookie Draft, where they own the No. 2 pick.

According to Areola, they first have to see who will be selected by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in a special round meant to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

"Like 'yung nangyari last year, may Gilas round. So after that, siguro that's when we'll sit down with our coaches, on who we can draft," he said.

In the 2019 Rookie Draft, NorthPort selected Adamson University's Sean Manganti in the first round and University of Santo Tomas' Renzo Subido in the second. Both players saw major minutes for the team in the All-Filipino Cup.

