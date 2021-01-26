PBA: Ginebra’s Caperal welcomes June Mar return, calls it a challenge

Barangay Ginebra big man Prince Caperal said he welcomed the challenge seeing San Miguel Beer counterpart June Mar Fajardo return from a season-long layoff.

The 2020 Most Improved Player awardee acknowledged it will tough going up against the 6-foot-9 Fajardo when Ginebra goes for back-to-back Philippine Cup championships.

"Mahihirapan na naman, bugbog na naman ako nito," Caperal said in jest in an article posted on the PBA website.

Fajardo suffered a complete fracture of his right tibia during a San Miguel practice on February 3, 2020, which ruled him out for the entire season.

He underwent surgery and rehab, and ended up missing just the All-Filipino Cup as the PBA salvaged just one conference of its 45th season in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

Fajardo has recently received the green light to start playing again, and is expected to suit up for the Beermen this season.

"I'm glad na babalik na si June Mar. Sobrang sarap makipag-laro kay June Mar," said Caperal.

"MVP. Sobrang nakaka-challenge," he added. "Sobrang laking tao pero sobrang bait. Ang hirap dikitan, masyado mabait kasi."

