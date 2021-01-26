French Embassy to host webinar on PH's cycling culture

Recognizing the Philippines's newfound appreciation for bicycles, the French Embassy is organizing a webinar to discuss the challenges and opportunities in developing a culture of cycling in the Philippines.

The webinar will be a part of France’s global celebration of ideas and knowledge entitled “The Night of Ideas,” which celebrates ideas, arts, culture, science and cross-cultural activities organized in countries across the world.

This year’s theme is “Proches” (“Closer”), allowing us to reflect on our relationship with each other and with our environment, especially during the pandemic.

In the Philippines, the embassy joins local cycling groups and advocates, athletes, and representatives from the government and from the private sector for a webinar entitled “Closer by Cycling” this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With a limited public transport system due to the pandemic, more and more Filipinos are discovering a newfound appreciation for the bicycle as a mode of transportation.

Local governments and urban centers also have taken initiatives to provide bicycle lanes and other infrastructure to facilitate travel on two wheels, but several opportunities and solutions remain untapped.

Among the confirmed speakers are: journalist, cycling advocate, and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino, Roselle Rivera and Jack Yabut of the Firefly Brigade, Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities executive director Renato Constantino, SM Bike-Friendly Initiative project lead Arturo Carballo, Jr., painter, artist and Iloilo cycling advocate Rock Drilon, French businessman and triathlete Cyril Rocke, Team David’s Salon cycling team member Joyette Jopson, Pasay City chief of staff Peter Pardo, and DOH Bureau of Health Cooperation director Beverly Ho.

The webinar seeks to be an opportunity for concerned stakeholders to discuss the various issues related to cycling as a popular mode of transport, infrastructure and creating bike-friendly spaces, and its impact on health and on the environment.

This online event is open to the public, and will be streamed live on the French Embassy’s Facebook page.

