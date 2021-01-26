Boxing: WBC orders rematch between PH's Gaballo and Puerto Rico's Rodriguez

The Philippines' Reymart Gaballo in action against Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez in a bout for the interim WBC bantamweight title. Showtime Boxing

MANILA, Philippines -- The World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered a rematch between Filipino boxer Reymart Gaballo and Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez, after their controversial fight last December in Connecticut.

Gaballo won via a split decision that was immediately put in question, as most observers had Rodriguez winning comfortably. The Filipino claimed the interim WBC bantamweight belt with his victory, but Rodriguez was quick to say that they will put the result under protest.

The WBC announced Monday that they received a formal appeal regarding the bout, "resulting in the order of free negotiations for an immediate rematch between Gaballo and Rodriguez."

Boxing Scene reported that the two camps now have 30 days to negotiate the terms of the rematch to avoid a purse bid hearing.

Gaballo improved to 24-0 in his career after the fight and said his activity gave him the edge over Rodriguez.

"I'm always forward, and I controlled the fight," he said at the time. "That was close, but for me, I'm so happy because I won the fight. God bless."

