Bouldering gym in Makati resumes operations

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bouldering Hive, the only gym in Metro Manila dedicated to bouldering, has resumed operations after a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gym, located at the Ayala Malls in Circuit Makati, offers a host of immersive features and amenities for both experienced and first-time climbers.

The Bouldering Hive first opened in September 2019 to showcase the unique form of rock climbing that requires only chalk and climbing shoes. Ropes and harnesses are not necessary, making bouldering a relatively simple and inexpensive activity.

Climbs can be up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) tall or relatively low, with a one foot-thick safety mat that allows climbers to return to the ground with a soft landing.

"Bouldering is a modern approach to climbing," said Christoph Bastin, founder of the Bouldering Hive. "It is a 3D puzzle you solve with our body. This is a way people can try something new and overcome their limits, like a fear of heights."

To ensure the health and safety of those who will take up bouldering, Bastin and his team implemented numerous measures as they re-opened their gym.

The guidelines of the gym are as follows:

- All climbers must submit health declarations and temperature checks upon entry

- Masks must be worn at all times. Free masks are provided in case the mask gets too wet

- The gyms capacity is limited to 30 visitors per time slot

- 3 separate time slots are allotted per day to reduce the risk of exposure among visitors

- Each slot is 3 hours long, with 30-minute breaks in between to sanitize the gym

- Climbing walls and holds are routinely disinfected every day

- All climbers must wash their hands before and after their workout

- Only liquid chalk (a mixture of climbing chalk and alcohol) is permitted on-site to keep hands dry and also disinfect hands regularly during climbing

- Showers are currently closed and unavailable for use

- CO2 levels are monitored at the gym and a high level of ventilation inside the gym is maintained

Rates for climbing start at P600.

