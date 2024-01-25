WSL: Pinoy surfer Marama Tokong rules men's shortboard

Filipino surfer John Mark Tokomg (PHL) is chaired to victory after winning the shortboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan town, La Union province on Jan. 26, 2024. Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News

SAN JUAN, La Union -- Filipino surfer John Mark "Marama" Tokong emerged triumphant in the 2024 World Surf League La Union International Pro Men's QS 3000 in shortboard on Thursday.

Tokong edged Sweden's Kian Martin, 17.90-13.25, a margin of 4.65 points.

"He's a seasoned competitor and he peaked at the right time," contest director Luke Landrigan said of Tokong, whom he said showed his "best performance" in the finals.

The Siargao-based surfing sensation showed confidence and enthusiasm while riding the big waves at Monaliza Point in Urbiztondo beach.

Filipino surfer John Mark Tokong braves the waves to win the men’s shortboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro in San Juan town, La Union province on Jan. 26, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

"I love it. Dito sa Monaliza Point, sobrang ganda talaga ng alon dito so I will never gonna stop coming back here," Tokong told reporters after his victorious run. "As an athlete talaga, no matter what waves – bad waves, good waves – we really have to get used to it."

At least 105 surfers across the globe, including 41 Filipinos from La Union, Siargao, Baler, and Zambales, gathered for the showdown in the northern Philippines’ surfing capital.